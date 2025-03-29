Liverpool players respond after Darwin Nunez's penalty miss vs PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window, with two Premier League clubs interested.

The Uruguay international has struggled to find his best form during his time at Anfield, and it makes sense that Liverpool have lost patience with him.

Nunez has so far mostly been linked with Saudi Pro League clubs, but it could be that he’ll also get offers to stay in the Premier League.

Football Transfers have reported on Liverpool welcoming Saudi interest in Nunez, but now TEAMtalk have reported on Newcastle and Nottingham Forest being keen.

The report also describes the former Benfica man’s exit as ‘inevitable’, but one imagines the Reds would surely prefer not to risk seeing him shine for another English club.

Darwin Nunez transfer looks likely as part of major Liverpool shake-up

Liverpool may be cruising towards the Premier League title, but it could be a pretty chaotic summer ahead for the Merseyside giants.

Arne Slot inherited a pretty settled squad when he took over from Jurgen Klopp last summer, but he will now surely oversee plenty of changes.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are about to be out of contract, so all three could leave on free transfers.

Nunez also seems likely to move on, while we’ve also reported on Luis Diaz facing an uncertain future at Liverpool.

On top of that, a surprise report from Fichajes has claimed that LFC forward Cody Gakpo is set to become a top target for Bayern Munich, who could make a big offer for the Netherlands international.

The departure of Nunez makes sense, but it might not be ideal if so many other big-name players also end up moving on in the same transfer window.