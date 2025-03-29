Hansi Flick during Barcelona vs Benfica (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a potential summer transfer window move for Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

The talented young Spain international has shone for the Cherries this season, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move.

Barcelona are now said to be keen to battle the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid for Huijsen’s signature, though it may require selling Ronald Araujo first, according to Fichajes.

The report suggests Bournemouth will want as much as €60m for Huijsen, but that could end up being a smart investment by Barca if they pull it off.

They should also have a willing buyer for Araujo, with Fichajes noting that Manchester United have expressed an interest in the Uruguay international.

Man United signing Ronald Araujo could see Chelsea miss out on Dean Huijsen

Huijsen certainly looks like a hugely exciting talent and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up next, and he probably won’t be short of offers.

Chelsea would surely have loved to be able to snap up the 19-year-old as an upgrade on their unconvincing defensive options such as Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and the injury-prone Wesley Fofana.

Still, this Chelsea project under Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali hasn’t quite got off the ground yet, so perhaps Huijsen would favour a move to the Nou Camp, where Hansi Flick has done a great job turning this team around.

One imagines Barcelona could get a decent fee for Araujo, who would be a smart signing for United this summer.

Ruben Amorim already has Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and promising youngster Ayden Heaven, but more depth could be useful.

Araujo would also surely be a major upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who seem likely to be facing uncertain futures.