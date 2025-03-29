A Remembrance poppy is seen alongside the badge of Arsenal. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Spanish international midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and it seems that Arsenal have won the race for his signature. Clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid have been mentioned as potential destinations, but Arsenal have wrapped up the move, according to journalist Oscar Badallo.

Badallo revealed to Radio Marca: “Zubimendi is on his way to Arsenal. There’s no need to dwell on it any further. Last year, Barcelona was the name of the game, this year, Real Madrid.”

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the best central thrillers in La Liga, and he should prove to be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal. The London club needed someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and help out defensively as well. He could prove to be a major upgrade on Jorginho and Thomas Partey next season.

The € 57,692-a-week midfielder was on the radar of Liverpool last season, but he turned them down. It seems that Arsenal have managed to convince him to join the club.

Martin Zubimendi will help Arsenal improve

Zubimendi is a star for club and country, and Arsenal will do well to secure his services. He could transform them in the midfield and help them win major trophies. He could form a solid partnership with Declan Rice.

The player has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running in English football. He will be excited to make his mark in England and help Arsenal win major trophies.

They have come close to winning the league title in the last two seasons and a couple of quality auditions in the summer could help them finally get over the line.