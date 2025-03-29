Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be back in the dugout sooner than expected, with three clubs reportedly keen to bring him out of his short-lived break from football.

The German coach stepped down as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023/24 season, admitting he was running on empty after nearly a decade at the club. His emotional farewell at Anfield, following a glittering spell that saw him win every major trophy available, seemed to signal a well-earned rest from the pressures of elite management.

Since then, Klopp has kept himself busy in football, taking on a role as Head of Global Soccer with Red Bull, overseeing their network of clubs worldwide. But while he’s not in a hurry to return to the touchline, that hasn’t stopped some of the biggest names in football from knocking on his door.

According to TBR Football, Klopp is being seriously considered for three high-profile jobs—one of which is particularly unexpected.

First up is Real Madrid. With Carlo Ancelotti strongly linked to the vacant Brazil job, Los Blancos are reportedly keeping Klopp on their radar should their legendary manager decide to move on.

Ancelotti has played down the speculation, but with Brazil recently sacking Dorival after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Argentina, the links refuse to go away.

Jurgen Klopp also linked with Brazil and United States national coaching job

Speaking of Brazil, Klopp himself has also apparently emerged as a shock candidate to take over the Selecao.

The idea of the former Liverpool boss leading the five-time world champions might seem unlikely, but given his charisma, tactical acumen, and ability to transform teams, it’s easy to see why the Brazilian FA might be interested.

Finally, there’s the United States men’s national team. Klopp was linked with the job after leaving Liverpool, but Mauricio Pochettino ended up taking charge. However, the former Chelsea boss has struggled in his early days with the USMNT, and should things go south, Klopp remains a top target to replace him.