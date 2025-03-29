Anfield figures gaining confidence over incredible £120m Liverpool signing

Cole Palmer, Alexander Isak, and Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool figures are reportedly growing in confidence about a potential summer transfer window move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has been on fire for Newcastle this season and we’ve recently reported on Liverpool and Arsenal being on alert for him ahead of the summer.

Our sources told us earlier this week that Newcastle had paused contract talks with Isak after some issues trying to get him to commit his future to the Magpies.

There’s now been another major update as a report from Give Me Sport claims that Liverpool figures are increasingly confident about the possibility of a deal for Isak.

According to the report, Anfield sources seem optimistic, with the feeling inside the industry being that Newcastle will sell their star forward for £120m.

Alexander Isak transfer to Liverpool would shake the Premier League

If this ends up happening, it would be one of the transfers of the decade, with Isak surely up there with the very finest strikers in world football right now.

The 25-year-old has 58 goals in 100 appearances for Newcastle, and his world class quality in front of goal helped them end their decades-long wait for a trophy.

Isak scored against Arsenal in the semi-final and then against Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup as Eddie Howe’s side lifted the trophy.

So for LFC to then go and poach Isak from NUFC would be quite a statement, and could set them up for years to come.

Even if it’s a worrying time for Liverpool as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract this summer, a signing like this would really lift the mood at Anfield.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it could be a blow for Arsenal as Isak has also been mentioned as their top target.

?? Eintracht Frankfurt are aware that Manchester United are seriously considering Hugo #Ekitike as a potential transfer target for the upcoming summer. #MUFC Arsenal (Isak remains the No. 1 target), Liverpool, and Juventus have also registered their interest. #LFC Eintracht… pic.twitter.com/IEVP6lWegl — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2025

As per Florian Plettenberg’s post above, however, it now also seems that AFC are looking at Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as an alternative to Isak.