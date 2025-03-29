“I’ll always remember…” – Ex-Liverpool star reveals Jordan Henderson was once fined for a bizarre reason

Stewart Downing and Jordan Henderson (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Stewart Downing has revealed that he once witnessed Jordan Henderson choosing to pay a club fine for a bizarre reason.

The former Reds captain ended up having a great career at Anfield, winning major trophies such as the Champions League and the Premier League with the Merseyside giants.

However, things didn’t start that easily for Henderson, who took some time to get going and find his full confidence when he first joined Liverpool from Sunderland as a youngster.

Downing, who joined Liverpool at a similar time, has now revealed that Henderson got up and left a night out with his teammates to avoid having to sing an initiation song.

Downing exclusively told Ladbrokes that Henderson was so desperate to avoid singing that he was happy to pick up a fine for leaving early.

Jordan Henderson – shy about singing, apparently…

Downing recalled the time he did his initiation song at LFC, and recalled how Henderson deliberately made an effort to get out of doing it.

“I didn’t have to do many initiations actually, throughout my career. I didn’t do one at Villa, I don’t know why. Maybe it was because I’d signed late on, so I’d got away with it,” Downing said.

“I did one at Liverpool – we’d gone to a restaurant and had a meal, and it was a couple of weeks in, so I’d already got to know the lads. We’d had a few beers, so I thought it was the best time to do it. When you know the lads, you’re a bit more relaxed about it, so I sang Penny Arcade – Charlie Adam was loving it, as a Rangers fan.

“I’ll always remember Jordan Henderson getting his wife to get up and leave the restaurant with him, because he didn’t want to sing.

“He just left us! He was that nervous – he hadn’t had a beer, so he was just adamant he wasn’t singing; he’d rather have paid a fine!

“I’ve heard stories of players not signing for clubs because they’ve been worried about initiations… honestly, just sing for thirty seconds! What’s the worst that’s going to happen?!”

Henderson played almost 500 games for Liverpool between 2011 and 2023, before leaving for Saudi club Al Ettifaq, while he’s now at Eredivisie giants Ajax.