Not Alexander Isak – Liverpool considering £142m transfer offer for world class attacker

Liverpool may be being strongly linked with Alexander Isak, but they also reportedly have another elite striker in their sights this summer.

The Reds are seemingly prepared to pay big for the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, possibly as much as £142m, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Argentina international has been superb since leaving Manchester City for Atletico last summer, having previously been unable to establish himself as a regular at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s been reported by Give Me Sport that Liverpool figures are growing increasingly confident that they could sign Isak from Newcastle this summer.

That report suggests the Magpies would ask for as much as £120m for the Sweden international, but that sort of money could probably also see LFC land Alvarez.

Should Liverpool sign Alexander Isak or Julian Alvarez? What the stats say…

Isak and Alvarez are undoubtedly among the finest attacking players in world football right now after fantastic displays this season.

Liverpool fans would surely be very happy with either player coming in, but who’s currently got the most impressive stats?

See below for Isak and Alvarez’s respective records so far this season…

ALEXANDER ISAK JULIAN ALVAREZ Games 33 44 Goals 23 23 Assists 5 3

As you can see, there’s not a huge amount in it, but Isak’s numbers are perhaps slightly more impressive as he’s managed his 28 G/A in fewer games.

Isak is also doing the business in the Premier League, whereas Alvarez’s best form has come in La Liga, even if he has some experience of playing in England as well.

Overall, it’s clear that either of these players would be well worth forking out big money for, as they could revive this Liverpool squad in what could be a challenging summer.

The Merseyside giants have Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk coming towards the ends of their contracts, so that could mean a lot of spending is required to rebuild Arne Slot’s squad.