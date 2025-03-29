Report: Liverpool plotting extraordinary move for 113-goal striker in record-breaking deal

(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are eyeing a marquee signing ahead of the summer transfer window, with Atlético Madrid’s Julian Alvarez emerging as a top target.

With Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield uncertain—his contract expires this summer, and renewal talks have shown little progress—Liverpool are already considering potential replacements.

One of the players linked with a move is Julian Alvarez, who is said to be one of the five big names on Arne Slot’s radar.

Liverpool eyeing massive move for Julian Alvarez

According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds are preparing a massive bid to bring the Argentine forward back to the Premier League.

As per the report, the Merseyside giants are ‘seriously considering’ signing Alvarez, with reports suggesting that the club is ‘willing to make an offer’ worth over a staggering £140m (€170m) to convince Atletico Madrid to sell their star player. This will see him become their most expensive signing.

However, securing his signature won’t be straightforward, as the Spanish club considers him a key part of their long-term project.

Alvarez’s brilliant numbers proves his outstanding attacking ability

The 25-year-old forward has enjoyed a remarkable career trajectory. After developing his talents at River Plate, he made the leap to Manchester City. His debut season at the Etihad saw him play a crucial role in Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning squad, showcasing his adaptability across the frontline.

Despite his contributions, Alvarez sought more regular playing time, leading to a record-breaking £81.8 million transfer to Atlético Madrid last summer.

Under Diego Simeone, he has thrived, netting 23 goals and providing five assists in 44 appearances this season, taking his overall career tally to 113 goals and 53 assists in 270 games.

While Atlético is determined to keep Alvarez, Liverpool’s willingness to push the limits financially indicates they see him as a key piece of their long-term attacking strategy. His prior experience in the Premier League and ability to deliver on the biggest stages make him an exciting prospect for the Reds.

Should Liverpool match Atlético’s demands, Alvarez’s arrival at Anfield could be one of the summer’s most high-profile transfers.