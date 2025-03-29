Liverpool ready to accept good offer for “talented player”

Arne Slot and Harvey Elliott (Photo by Jan Kruger, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be ready to listen to offers for the potential transfer of midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer.

It seems the Reds could sanction the sale of the 21-year-old if they receive a good enough offer for him, according to Melissa Reddy in a piece for Sky Sports.

Elliott hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular for Liverpool, despite arriving at Anfield as a real wonderkid from Fulham a few years ago.

Still one of the younger players in this Liverpool first-team squad, it could be that Elliott has time to turn his career around, but it perhaps seems increasingly like that won’t happen for him at Anfield.

Harvey Elliott could be allowed transfer out of Liverpool

LFC manager Arne Slot has previously described Elliott as a “talented player” when discussing the amount of playing time he’d been giving to the England Under-21 international, as per BBC Sport.

One imagines there’ll surely be plenty of interest in Elliott, who has shown glimpses of huge potential during his time at Anfield.

Even if Elliott hasn’t managed to play regularly at a big club like Liverpool, he could surely have it in him to have a bigger role at a mid-table Premier League team.

It could be a big summer of change at Liverpool, with all three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk about to be out of contract.

Darwin Nunez also seems likely to leave Liverpool, with a report from TEAMtalk describing his exit as seeming “inevitable”.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside understands there’s also some uncertainty about Luis Diaz’s future, with Arne Slot seemingly ready to give the green light for the Colombia international to leave, even if some figures inside Anfield would be prepared to give him a new contract instead.