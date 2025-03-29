Man United believe they can seal perfect Ruben Amorim signing for €50-60m

Ruben Amorim and Morten Hjulmand (Photo by Alex Livesey, Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on a potential summer transfer window swoop for one of Ruben Amorim’s former players.

Amorim recently left Sporting Lisbon to take over as Man Utd manager, and he’s now keen to raid his old club for Morten Hjulmand, according to Stretty News.

The Denmark international has impressed in his time at Sporting, becoming a key player under Amorim, and seeing his value soar.

The Stretty News report notes that Hjulmand cost only €20m when he first joined, but he could now cost as much as €80m.

Still, Stretty News also state that United have some degree of confidence that they could get a deal done for Hjulmand at more like €50-60m instead.

Is Morten Hjulmand the man for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United midfield?

Hjulmand is an accomplished all-rounder in the middle of the park and looks ready to play at a higher level than the Portuguese top flight.

United could surely do with someone like the 25-year-old to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield.

On top of that, Stretty News also note that there’s some uncertainty over Kobbie Mainoo’s Old Trafford future.

Hjulmand makes sense as an ideal signing for MUFC as he’ll already have a decent idea of what Amorim is demanding from him in that position.

United’s current players, mostly signed under Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag, have had to get used to a different formation and tactical set-up since the 40-year-old took over.

Hjulmand, however, has played under Amorim before, so should find it easier to help the Portuguese tactician implement his playing style on the pitch.

If United can indeed get a player of Hjulmand’s quality in for around €50-60m, that could go down as a superb piece of business for the club.