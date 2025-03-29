“Man United are seriously considering” – Sky Sports man drops exciting transfer update on striker with 47 goals, 20 assists

Bendito Mantato is set to sign a new Manchester United contract (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are gearing up for a crucial summer transfer window, with plans to revamp the squad under Ruben Amorim.

After a challenging season that has seen the team struggle for consistency, the focus is now on strengthening the squad ahead of turn new season.

A massive 10-man exodus is planned in the summer that is going to see several big names including Marcus Rashford, Sancho and Casemiro leave in order to raise funds for the new incoming.

They have been linked with several players across a number of positions. In attack, the likes of Alexander Isak, Jonathan David and Victor Osimhem have all been linked.

The latest name to be linked is Hugo Ekitike.

Manchester United linked with a move for Hugo Ekitike

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, United are ‘seriously considering’ signing the Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

However, they are not the only club monitoring the 22-year-old, with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal also showing interest, making the competition for his signature even tougher.

The journalist posted on X:

“Eintracht Frankfurt are aware that Manchester United are seriously considering Hugo Ekitike as a potential transfer target for the upcoming summer. ” Arsenal (Isak remains the No. 1 target), Liverpool, and Juventus have also registered their interest. #LFC ” Eintracht firmly expect his departure, as reported. #SGE are demanding €80m.

Ekitike’s impressive journey to a prolific striker

Ekitike signed his first professional contract with Reims in 2020 and later spent a brief loan spell at Danish side Vejle Boldklub.

Upon his return, he quickly made an impact in Ligue 1, gaining attention with his performances.

He turned down a move to Newcastle United despite significant interest.

Instead, he opted for a switch to Paris Saint-Germain on loan in 2022, a deal that eventually became permanent.

However, his time at PSG was mixed—despite winning a Ligue 1 title, he struggled for regular playing time. This led to a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt in early 2024, where he found his rhythm again.

His performances convinced the Bundesliga club to activate the buy option, securing him on a long-term contract.

This season, Ekitike has been in stellar form, recording 19 goals and 8 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions, taking his overall tally for the club to 23 goals and 10 assists. Across his career, he has racked up 47 goals and 20 assists in 142 games. (Transfermarkt)

With Frankfurt reportedly demanding £67 million for the French striker, United must weigh their options carefully.

While Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are already in the squad, their inconsistent displays have left United searching for a more reliable attacking presence.

Amorim is determined to bolster the attack, and landing Ekitike could be a major statement of intent as the club looks to rebuild.