Benjamin Sesko and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Maja Hitij, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Benjamin Sesko has reportedly decided to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the current season.

The 21-year-old has been extensively linked with a move to the Premier League and this development will no doubt be a boost to the interested clubs.

The forward has been a standout performer for Leipzig this season, netting 17 goals and providing six assists across all competitions this season. His combination of physical presence -standing at 6ft 5in – and remarkable speed makes him a formidable force on the field, piquing the interest of some of Europe’s top clubs.

Sesko has a release clause in his contract, which is variable and could rise to €80 million. According to Bild, however, Leipzig are open to negotiating from a starting price of €70m.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were all interested in him last summer, and the trio are still in the mix ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Among them, the Gunners are seen as frontrunners, having already put in significant groundwork to sign him. In fact, Sesko was tempted by a move to the Emirates last year before opting to spend another season developing in the Bundesliga.

Which clubs are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko in the summer?

The report also claims that four clubs, including Arsenal, Man United, AC Milan and Bayern Munich, have made informal approaches for the striker. However, Bayern is not an appealing option for him, as he has no interest in playing second fiddle to Harry Kane.

His agent, Elvis Basanovic, confirmed past discussions with the Italian club, stating, “I can confirm that in the past when [Paolo] Maldini was there, I already spoke with Milan about Sesko. But at that moment, the transfer was not possible; it wasn’t the right time.” ​

As for Bayern, the German giants may leverage their connections within the Red Bull organization to facilitate a move, potentially positioning Sesko as an understudy to Kane, even as a possible replacement.