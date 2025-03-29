Jules Kounde is being linked with a move to Chelsea once again (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a massive bid to sign one of Barcelona’s key players, with fresh claims emerging from Spain.

The Blues have reignited their interest in Jules Kounde, a player they aggressively pursued when he left Sevilla in 2022. Back then, Chelsea were locked in a fierce transfer battle with Barcelona, only to be outmanoeuvred by the cash-strapped Catalan side, who secured the Frenchman for around €50 million.

Now, three years later, Chelsea are gearing up to test Barcelona’s resolve once again. According to Sport, the Premier League club are willing to make a staggering offer for the 26-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2027.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

The Blues are prioritising a centre-back signing this summer, and while Kounde has been predominantly used as a right-back at Barcelona, Chelsea could deploy him in his preferred central defensive role.

Chelsea have also been monitoring Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, but Real Madrid’s growing interest in the young Spaniard has complicated their pursuit. As a result, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are actively exploring alternative options, with Kounde emerging as a serious target.

Barcelona hope to keep their star defender for next campaign

Despite Chelsea’s intent, Barcelona remain in a strong position to keep hold of Kounde. His contract includes a staggering €1 billion release clause, and the club are keen to secure his long-term future with a new deal.

However, Barcelona view him primarily as a right-back, and while that issue has previously created tension between the player and the club, it now appears to be settled.

That said, Chelsea may have an ace up their sleeve. Kounde has long preferred playing in central defence, and the London club are prepared to offer him that opportunity. Whether that, coupled with a huge bid, will be enough to tempt Barcelona into a sale remains to be seen.