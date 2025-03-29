Revealed: Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer

Samu Aghehowa celebrates with his Porto teammates (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Porto striker Samu Aghehowa ahead of this summer’s transfer window, CaughtOffside understands.

The talented 20-year-old has been in superb form for Porto this season, contributing a total of 20 goals and three assists in all competitions so far.

Aghehowa was notably close to joining Chelsea last summer, but ended up making a surprise move to Porto instead.

It’s not easy to see why Chelsea were keen on Aghehowa, who remains firmly on the radar of several top clubs.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd are joined by Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and West Ham United in tracking Aghehowa.

Ruben Amorim pushing for Samu Aghehowa transfer

It is understood that Ruben Amorim is a big fan of Aghehowa and is driving the Red Devils’ interest in the Spaniard, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be realistically affordable for them.

United’s finances aren’t the best at the moment, so that might limit what they can do in the transfer market, with player sales likely to be required before any major deals for players coming in.

Barcelona also really like Aghehowa, with Lamine Yamal understood to be personally pushing for the Catalan giants to bring in his international teammate.

Barca don’t necessarily need a new centre-forward that urgently, but Aghehowa looks like he could be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern, Spurs and West Ham are also ready to move for new strikers this summer, and are all considering Aghehowa as an option.

Porto don’t want to sell the young forward, however, so it could require triggering his €100m release clause to get a deal done.

United have also been linked with Viktor Gyokeres as a target up front, though Duncan Castles told The Transfers Podcast that the Sporting Lisbon striker has rejected a move to Old Trafford.

MUFC could do well to land Aghehowa, and one imagines they’ll continue to look at him and other potential attacking targets ahead of the summer.