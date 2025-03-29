Sven Goran Eriksson the manager of England talks to Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes during the teams training session.(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Former England International Aaron Lennon has now weighed in on the age old debate, comparing the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes.

All three players were exceptional performers for their club and country, and naturally there have been comparisons between the three players. While Chelsea fans believe that Lampard was superior to the other two, Liverpool fans believe their charismatic captain was the best of the lot. Similarly, Manchester United fans feel that Scholes was ahead of the two players in terms of intelligence and technical ability.

All three players have helped their clubs with major trophies, and they were proven match-winners for their teams as well. There is no doubt that all three midfielders are Premier League legends, but former England International Aaron Lennon believes that Gerrard was clearly the superior compared to the other two.

Lennon picks Steven Gerrard as the best of the lot

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger explained that Gerrard had the ability to run the game from the middle of the park, and he was a bona fide matchwinner as well.

He said (h/t GMS): “For me, it was Stevie. Without a question. For me, he had everything and he’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with. I’ve never seen players be able to just pick the game up and just run the whole game from the middle of the field. “I felt like, even in training, if I’m on Stevie’s team, we’re going to win today. Even if it was possession or a small-sided game, whether it be an 11 vs 11, I felt Stevie had that influence on the session.”

His ability to turn games around for Liverpool during times of adversity turned him into one of the icons of the game, and it is hardly a surprise that Lennon has chosen him as the best out of the three English midfielders.