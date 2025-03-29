General view of the Tottenham Hotspur club badge and Champions league logo. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the LOSC Lille midfielder Angel Gomes at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old midfielder will be a free agent in the summer, and he has decided not to renew his contract with the French outfit. He will move on as a free agent, and multiple clubs are keen on securing his signature in the summer.

He has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether the former Manchester United Academy graduate decides to return to England. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an exciting one for him.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on securing his signature, and Dean Jones believes that they are the most likely club as far as his next destination is concerned.

Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, Jones said: “I do believe that Tottenham are the most likely club to get this done if he [Gomes] comes to England. Now, it’s worth bearing in mind, he does have offers outside of England too. “I haven’t been given any firm names on who they are, but I’m told he has very good profile clubs interested in him from Spain and Germany.”

Angel Gomes would improve Spurs

Gomes has proven his quality in Ligue 1, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He has impressed at the international level with the England national team as well.

He will want to establish himself as a top-class midfielder, and moving to the Premier League will certainly help his cause. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Tottenham need more creativity and technical ability in the final third, and the 24-year-old could compete with James Maddison for the starting spot. He will help create scoring opportunities for his teammates and open up deep defences with his flair, vision, and passing.