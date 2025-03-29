Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, congratulates Cristian Romero. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. According to a report from Fichajes, Cristian Romero could be on his way out of the club, and Tottenham are looking at potential replacements for him.

They believe that Guehi could be the most suitable option to replace the Argentine international. The 24-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League over the years with Crystal Palace, and he has been labelled “exceptional” by the former England manager, Garreth Southgate.

Marc Guehi must join a big club now

He has the qualities to compete at a high level and play for a big club. The opportunity to move to Tottenham will be quite exciting for him, and he will want to compete in European football and fight for trophies with them. However, Crystal Palace are unlikely to let him leave for cheap, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay a substantial amount of money for him. The player is on the radar of Liverpool as well.

This is the right time for the England international defender to take a new step in his career and join a bigger club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. He is a proven performer in the Premier League and he will look to hit the ground running at Tottenham if the move goes through.

Ideally, Tottenham will not want to lose Romero in the summer, but they could be powerless to stop him from leaving if the defender decides to force an exit amid interest from top clubs.