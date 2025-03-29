A detail view of a corner flag inside the stadium. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City want to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton at the end of the season.

Southampton are set to go down to the Championship at the end of the season, and the 19-year-old attacker is likely to be on the move. He is one of the finest young talents in the Premier League right now, and it is no surprise that top clubs want to sign him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player is Tottenham’s top target heading into the summer window, and they would love to secure his signature.

Romano said to GMS: “At the moment, I can confirm that for Tottenham, he’s kind of their top target. “They love the player, they would love to bring him in in the summer transfer window – but again, it’s not going to be super easy.

“Manchester City – let’s see, because City at the moment are following the player, but from what I have heard, they haven’t started any concrete conversation.”

It remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition from Manchester City. The Premier League defending champions certainly have more financial resources compared to the London club, and they have a more ambitious project as well.

The 19-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining both clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will want to compete at a high level, and the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City will be able to provide him with the platform he needs. They could help him compete in Europe and fight for trophies.

Tyler Dibling would be an expensive addition

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement with Southampton. The Saints value the player at £100 million, and it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for the youngster. He is relatively unproven at the highest level, and Southampton will have to be more realistic with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Tottenham and Manchester City need more depth in the wide areas, and the 19-year-old will add pace, flair and unpredictability to their attack. He is already a reliable performer in the English top flight, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.