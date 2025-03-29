Report: Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to backlash from Liverpool supporters; points fingers at club

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of signing for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The news broke on Tuesday, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal, stating that the deal is all but done, with the right-back agreeing personal terms.

He had been linked with a move to Madrid since last summer, with the La Liga giants initially considering an early approach before opting to wait and sign him for free.

His decision has left many fans feeling betrayed, with frustration mounting over how he handled the situation, especially given his deep ties to the club. There is also anger over the player’s decision to not sign a new contract, which would have at the least, helped his boyhood club get a significant fee from his sale.

Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to Liverpool supporters’ criticism

As reported by Defensa Central, this backlash has left Alexander-Arnold feeling saddened. It is stated that the player is not willing to comment on the matter in the public, but ‘has spoken privately with those close to him’, and has a response to the accusations.

The report states that Madrid had made an offer for the player in January worth £25m (€30m), but the Reds refused to sell him mid-season. Therefore, he feels the club is to blame for not getting a transfer fee out of him, and not him.

Losing a player of his calibre is a massive blow. A product of Liverpool’s academy, Alexander-Arnold has played a crucial role in the club’s success in recent years, helping them secure both the Premier League and Champions League titles.

This season alone, he remains an integral part of Arne Slot’s squad, making 39 appearances while contributing three goals and seven assists.

The club will have a big void to fill on the right-side of the defence next season. There are several names linked with a replacement. Conor Bradley is one of them who proved to provide a great backup during Trent’s absences.

Another names is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who is really admired by Liverpool manager Arne Slot. He is among the top targets with reports suggesting that initial talks have been held.