Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come under fire (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come in and Manchester United are enduring one of the worst Premier League seasons in the club’s history, with Ruben Amorim’s side languishing in 13th place.

Despite the struggles domestically, there’s still a chance of securing Champions League football next season via the Europa League, where the Red Devils face Lyon in the quarter-finals. However, long-term concerns over the club’s financial stability and squad development persist.

One of the biggest challenges looming over Man United is their financial situation. The club’s debt, coupled with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, could force them to offload promising young stars like Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho in the summer.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

Meanwhile, across the Channel, Ineos’ ownership structure has come under scrutiny at Nice. Head coach Franck Haise recently suggested that the team has actually improved since Ineos was forced to restructure its control of the club to comply with UEFA regulations. The changes were necessary to ensure both Nice and Man United could compete in European competitions without breaching multi-club ownership rules.

This situation raises an uncomfortable question: has Ineos’ influence been holding back Haise’s remarks came in response to Ratcliffe’s own admission that he hasn’t particularly enjoyed watching Nice play, citing the club’s level of performance as a reason.

What was said about Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

Man United’s troubles, coupled with the apparent upturn at Nice post-restructuring, might lead some to wonder whether Ineos’ involvement is more of a hindrance than a help. And with Premier League FFP rules putting Man United under further pressure, the club’s immediate future under Ratcliffe’s leadership remains uncertain.

“He admitted that the club did it’s best work in the first year Ineos left Nice,” Haise, who was considered as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, admitted to Ouest France.

“He wasn’t talking about this season because he’s not come to see a single match. But when he came to Nice in previous seasons, the team lost every single time – so maybe it’s a good thing that he didn’t come!

“Anyway, obviously for us and those who were here before I joined, it’s not very pleasant to hear that, even if I think there was a bit of awkwardness in what he said.”