Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Hugo Larsson from the German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the three Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation, and they could look to make a move for him in the summer. Manchester City are keen on the players as well, and they have already opened initial talks regarding a potential move.

The player has also been linked with Chelsea recently.

The 20-year-old Swedish midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class player with coaching and experience. He has already established himself as a key player for the German club, and he has six goals in all competitions this season.

The technically gifted central midfielder will add control, composure, and creativity to the side if he joins the club. Arsenal could use someone like him. He could be an alternative to Martin Odegaard.

Liverpool & Tottenham want Hugo Larsson

Similarly, Liverpool need more creativity in the side as well. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game and help open up opportunities for his teammates. The 20-year-old has the vision, the technique and the execution to improve Liverpool in the middle of the park.

Tottenham need more depth in the midfield, and the 20-year-old could form a solid partnership with Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Bergvall in the long term.

The player is reportedly valued at €60 million, and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay that for him. There is no doubt that he’s a prodigious talent with a bright future, but he is relatively unproven at the highest level. The English clubs will hope to sign him for a more reasonable price, and it will be interesting to see if the Germans are willing to negotiate.