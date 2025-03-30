Fans of Arsenal wave flags in support from the stands. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko at the end of the season.

The Slovenian striker is highly rated across Europe, and he is a man in demand right now. Several clubs have been linked with the player, and Arsenal are one of the most interested clubs in securing his signature, according to Fichajes.

The player has a €70 million release clause in his contract, and Arsenal have expressed a willingness to pay for him. It remains to be seen whether they follow it up with an official proposal to sign him.

There is no doubt that Arsenal have the financial resources to get the deal done, and the Slovenian would be an exceptional long-term acquisition for them.

Benjamin Sesko could improve Arsenal

He could prove to be an instant upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, and he could transform Arsenal in the attack. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net consistently, the Slovenian International is exceptional when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one-on-one situations. He will add some much-needed unpredictability to the Arsenal attack as well.

Sesko has 17 goals and six assists to his name this season.

The striker is still only 21, and he will only improve with coaching experience. He could develop into a world-class player for Arsenal in the long-term and easily justify the investment.

The opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal will be quite exciting for him, and he will look to test himself in the Premier League. Regular football in England could accelerate development and help fulfil is world-class potential.

The player has been described as “extraordinary”, and Mikel Arteta could play a key role in his development over the next few seasons if Arsenal can get the deal done.