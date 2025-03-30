Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old attacker has done quite well for the Italian club this season, and he has 10 goals and nine assists to his name in all competitions. According to a report from Calciomercato, Chelsea are evaluating a potential move for the player with the help of super agent Jorge Mendes.

However, the Blues are aware of the fact that Milan will not open talks to sell the player for an offer below €100 million. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to pay that kind of money for the player. They have recently held talks regarding a potential move.

The Portuguese international has established himself as one of the best players in Italy, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he will want to compete at the highest level. The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be quite exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies regularly.

The Portuguese international has been described as a player who is “unstoppable” on his day by his teammate, Tammy Abraham.

Rafael Leao could improve Chelsea

Chelsea would do well to secure a player of his quality, and he could prove to be a major upgrade on Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukrainian has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big money moved to Chelsea, and he could be set for a lengthy ban because of doping.

Chelsea need more depth in the attacking unit, and the 25-year-old Milan attacker seems like the ideal fit. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Italian club to sell the player.