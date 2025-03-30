Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

As per Milan Live, Premier League giants Chelsea are keen on securing his signature, and they are taking decisive steps to sign the player. They have already made initial contact regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join them. They would need to agree on a deal with Milan as well. The keeper could be available for a fee of around €40 million.

The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Liverpool star Alisson Becker has labelled him as one of the best in his role.

“He is physical, quick, he has clean technique. He is very strong. He is one of the best in the world. The quality of goalkeepers has really increased – Mike Maignan is within this elite,” said the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Mike Maignan would transform Chelsea

There is no doubt that Maignan would be an exceptional acquisition for Chelsea, and he would be a major upgrade on Robert Sanchez, who has not been able to live up to expectations. The former Brighton goalkeeper has been inconsistent and error-prone. Chelsea need to replace him if they are serious about winning major trophies. Signing a quality goalkeeper could make a huge difference for them, and the French international could transform them.

The 29-year-old has proven himself in Italy, and he could be open to trying out a new challenge now. The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting. He will look to test himself in English football and establish himself as a key player for Chelsea.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they will be hoping to fight for trophies. The 29-year-old could certainly be attracted to the idea of joining them. They could offer him a lucrative contract as well.

Chelsea have shown great improvement this season, and they will look to fight for trophies next year. Signing players like Maignan could certainly help them win silverware.