Cristiano Ronaldo has a fracturious relationship with the head coach (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Stefano Pioli’s time as Al-Nassr head coach may be running out, with reports suggesting his rocky relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo could be the final nail in the coffin.

Al-Nassr’s season has been anything but smooth. While they cruised into the AFC Champions League quarter-finals with a dominant 3-0 win over Esteghlal, their domestic campaign has been far less impressive. Sitting third in the Saudi Pro League, they’re trailing well behind title contenders Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Since Ronaldo’s high-profile arrival in early 2023, success has been elusive. Despite boasting one of the greatest footballers of all time, Al-Nassr have only managed two runner-up finishes and are once again struggling to mount a serious title challenge.

Last season, Al-Hilal ran away with the league in an unbeaten campaign, but their dip this year hasn’t benefitted Al-Nassr as much as expected – Al-Ittihad have capitalised instead, sitting ten points clear of Pioli’s side.

Tensions mounting behind the scenes with Cristiano Ronaldo and coach

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Pioli’s position is becoming increasingly precarious. Reports suggest he is losing the dressing room, with frustration building among the squad – Ronaldo included.

The tension was on full display in a recent clash with Al-Kholood, where Ronaldo was visibly furious after being substituted.

With underwhelming results piling up, the question remains if Pioli will last the season. Some reports indicate Roma are already monitoring his situation. If he is dismissed by Al-Nassr, he could be a leading contender to replace Claudio Ranieri in the Italian capital this summer.

For now, Pioli remains in charge, but with Ronaldo’s influence and the growing unrest in the squad, his days in Riyadh could be numbered.