Exclusive: Liverpool midfielder outcast by Slot being watched by Fulham, Ipswich Town, and Wolves

Wataru Endo seems to have fallen out of favour under coach Arne Slot. Once a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s plans, the veteran has struggled to find enough opportunities in the new system.

The arrival of Ryan Gravenberch in the defensive midfield role has further limited Endo’s playing time. Liverpool, who rejected an offer from Marseille last summer, may now be more open to incoming bids for Endo, CaughtOffside has been told.

Clubs including Fulham, Ipswich Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, AC Milan, and Celtic are reportedly interested in the 32-year-old.

Endo, eager for more playing time, is ready to leave Anfield, and Liverpool are said to be willing to consider offers in the range of €15-€20 million for the Japanese midfielder.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is expected to be one of the most talked-about names this summer.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have all added the young French striker to their transfer lists.

Eintracht Frankfurt set price tag for their star forward

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have set a price tag of €80 million for Ekitike. Arsenal are one of the clubs evaluating the addition of the forward, while Newcastle United see him as a potential successor to Alexander Isak.

Chelsea view Ekitike as a more affordable option, and Liverpool and West Ham are also keen on his talents.

Although Eintracht Frankfurt plans to keep Ekitike until 2026, we are told they would be open to selling him for the right offer. It is also noted that PSG is entitled to a 20% share of any future transfer profits.