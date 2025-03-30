Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates his team's goal. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike has become one of the most talked-about names heading into the summer transfer window.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United have added the young attacker to their transfer list.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Ekitike as part of their plans to strengthen their attacking lineup. The Bundesliga club have set a price tag of €80 million for the French striker. Arsenal, on the other hand, are among the clubs that are evaluating a potential move for him.

Newcastle United view Ekitike as a potential successor to Alexander Isak, while Chelsea considers him a more budget-friendly option. Liverpool and West Ham are also among the clubs that appreciate the young striker as well.

Wesley Sneijder has previously described the player as “a mix between Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappé”.

Although Eintracht Frankfurt plan to keep Ekitike on their roster until 2026, they would be open to selling the player if an attractive offer comes in. Premier League clubs plan to make an opening offer of about €60 million for the French striker, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea could use Hugo Ekitike

Manchester United need an upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee, who has had an underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford, and Ekitike could be a useful alternative. Similarly, he will be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has not managed to score goals consistently for Arsenal.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Darwin Nunez could be on his way out of the club, and the Reds need a quality replacement. Ekitike has shown his quality in the Bundesliga, and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well.

Finally, Chelsea have been overly reliant on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson in the attack. Another reliable goalscorer could be the ideal addition for them.