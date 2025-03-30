Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the 2025 Carabao Cup final (Photo by Reuters)

Jonathan David has been linked with the move away from LOSC Lille at the end of the season, and the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have already initiated contact to sign him.

As per Fichajes, the English clubs are currently fine-tuning their proposals for the 25-year-old attacker, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The striker has 23 goals and 10 assists to his name this season. He is one of the best attackers in world football, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for all three clubs. He has been described as a player with a ‘unique mentality to never stop’.

Manchester United need a quality striker who can score goals for them regularly, and David would be an upgrade on their current options. He has shown his quality in French football, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier league League as well. He could transform Manchester United in the attack and help them push for major trophies.

Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Jonathan David

Similarly, Liverpool need an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. He has been quite inconsistent since joining the club, and he needs to be replaced in the summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the Canadian International. Signing of his ability on a free transfer would represent a major bargain for the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and David could support the likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson in the attack. They will be hoping to fight for trophies next season, and they need more quality in the side. The 25-year-old Canadian could help them improve further.

The player has recently been linked with the move to Arsenal as well.