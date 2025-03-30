MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United applaud the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on March 09, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Gonclo Inacio from Sporting CP at the end of the season.

According to a report from A Bola (h/t Stretty News), the 23-year-old defender is on the radar of the English club, and the Portuguese outfit have set an asking price of £38 million for him. The player has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Inacio is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a left back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. They need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit, and the Portuguese International seems like the ideal fit.

He is young enough to develop further, and he knows Amorim’s style of play from their time together at Sporting CP. He has the physicality and technical attributes to adapt to English football, and he could make an instant impact at Manchester United. Reuniting with his former manager could be quite exciting for the players as well.

Manchester United have already spoken to his agents regarding a move.

The Manchester United manager knows the 23-year-old well, and he could help the player settle in quickly at Old Trafford. Amorim has labelled him as “brilliant” in the past. The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential, and he could justify the investment in the long term.

Man United could use Goncalo Inacio

Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively this season, and they are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification. They seem unlikely to win a trophy either. They will look to bounce back strongly next season, and they need to plug the weaknesses in their squad during the summer transfer window. Signing a versatile defender could prove to be a wise decision.

Inacio will add tactical flexibility to the side, apart from his defensive quality. He is capable of operating in a back four as well as a back three. His arrival will give Amorim more options to work with.