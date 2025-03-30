(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing Francisco Trincao from Sporting CP during the summer transfer window.

The player has a €58 million (£48.5m) release clause in his contract, and Manchester United are prepared to trigger it. The player has worked with Ruben Amorim in the past, and the Portuguese manager knows all about him.

As per Fichajes, he is one of Manchester United’s main targets this summer. The 25-year-old has had an impressive season, and he has picked up nine goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season. He could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack if he joins them.

Man United could use Franciso Trincao

Antony and Jadon Sancho are out on loan, and they are expected to be sold permanently in the summer. Marcus Rashford could leave the club permanently as well. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been underwhelming so far. Overall, Manchester United’s attacking unit needs a revamp.

They need to bring in quality goal-scorers and creators in the summer. Trincao will certainly help them improve. He can open up deep defences with his flair, vision and passing ability. He can score goals as well.

At 25, he is entering his peak years, and he will want to play for a club capable of fighting for major trophies. Manchester United could be the ideal destination for him. Furthermore, he would be reuniting with a manager who knows his game well and will give him ample opportunities.

At €58 million, he would be an expensive addition, but the player has the quality to do well in England. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal across the line.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the player as well.