Jadon Sancho could be headed back to Old Trafford - but the side don't want him back (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho’s name has been thrown back into the Manchester United conversation, but the Old Trafford dressing room reportedly doesn’t see him as part of their future.

The 25-year-old winger left Man United last summer to join Chelsea on a season-long loan, with an obligation for the Blues to sign him permanently if they finish in the Premier League’s top 14.

However, reports now suggest Chelsea have the option to break that agreement, though doing so would cost them a €6 million (£5m) penalty fee.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

With Sancho’s future up in the air, there’s growing uncertainty about whether Chelsea will commit to keeping him beyond this season. His performances have been inconsistent, with just nine goal contributions in 28 appearances across all competitions.

More concerning is his recent form, Sancho hasn’t registered a goal or an assist in his last 12 matches.

Even if Chelsea decides against signing him permanently, a return to Manchester United doesn’t seem likely. According to the Manchester Evening News, key figures in the Man United squad believe Sancho “is not good enough” to play for the club at the level required.

While there are reportedly no personal issues with the player, doubts persist about whether he can handle the pressure and demands of playing for the Red Devils.

Man United squad reportedly unconvinced by Jadon Sancho

This could leave Sancho searching for a new destination, and Borussia Dortmund has been mentioned as a potential option.

The German club, where Sancho enjoyed the best spell of his career, might be forced to offload some of their attacking talents, like Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi, due to interest from other clubs. If that happens, Dortmund could look to bring Sancho back for a third stint.

For now, Sancho’s fate remains uncertain. Chelsea holds the power to decide whether he stays or goes, but if they let him leave, he’ll have to find a club willing to take a chance on him. Whether that’s Dortmund, another European giant, or a fresh start elsewhere, remains to be seen.