Aston Villa and Newcastle United face slim chances of signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United all showing strong interest in securing his services.

According to Sky Germany, his club is bracing for Ekitike’s departure in the upcoming transfer window. It’s reported that the French forward is almost certain to leave, with a 99% chance of him moving on.

The site reported today: “Eintracht Frankfurt is demanding €80 million for Ekitike. This would make the attacker the second-most expensive SGE departure in history, behind Randal Kolo Muani (who moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €95 million) and ahead of Marmoush (who moved to Manchester City for €75 million plus bonuses).

“Three top Premier League clubs, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool, are interested in Ekitike. Aston Villa and Newcastle United, on the other hand, have little chance. Juventus is also showing interest. According to Sky , the trail to Bayern Munich is not yet hot.”

Premier League clubs are already circling, and a hefty transfer fee is expected for the talented 21-year-old.

Frankfurt are holding out for €80 million for their star player, making him their second most expensive sale, just behind Randal Kolo Muani. Ekitike would surpass the €75 million move of Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in January.

While Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all keen on landing Ekitike, Aston Villa and Newcastle, despite their interest, are thought to have little chance of winning the race for his signature.

Serie A giants also show interest in Frankfurt’s wonderkid

Juventus have also shown some level of interest, though a potential move to Bayern Munich seems less likely at this stage, potentially giving the Premier League trio an advantage.

Eintracht Frankfurt are poised to make a significant profit from Ekitike, having only paid €20 million to sign him permanently from PSG last summer. Despite the forward being under contract until 2029, Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Krosche has accepted that his departure is inevitable, looking forward to the financial boost it will bring the club.

The big question remains which club will stump up the €80 million asking price, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man United emerging as the frontrunners, while Aston Villa and Newcastle’s hopes are now all but dashed.