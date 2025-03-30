Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara is on the radar of Newcastle, reports suggest (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly taken their first steps towards securing a summer move for Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara, with a potential €40 million transfer in the works.

According to Africa Foot, Newcastle are already making moves behind the scenes as they prepare for the upcoming transfer window.

The story suggests that the Magpies’ management has made initial contact with both Bournemouth and Ouattara’s representatives to discuss a potential deal. The two clubs have already started talks about a transfer worth €40m, with the Magpies eager to add a versatile winger to their squad.

Ouattara, who has been in excellent form for Bournemouth this season with nine goals and four assists, fits the bill perfectly for Newcastle’s needs. His performances have caught the eye of the Tyneside club, who have made him a key target for next season.

Bournemouth, for their part, will be looking to secure a premium fee for the 23-year-old, who joined the club from FC Lorient for €22.5m in January 2023. With his current contract running until June 2028, the Cherries are under no immediate pressure to sell.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will be willing to pay nearly double what Bournemouth spent on Ouattara in 2023, but it’s clear that the Magpies have made their interest known and opened talks with their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United also like Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen