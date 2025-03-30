Newcastle in talks with Bournemouth for first-teamer – and it’s not Huijsen or Semenyo

Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara is on the radar of Newcastle, reports suggest (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly taken their first steps towards securing a summer move for Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara, with a potential €40 million transfer in the works.

According to Africa Foot, Newcastle are already making moves behind the scenes as they prepare for the upcoming transfer window.

The story suggests that the Magpies’ management has made initial contact with both Bournemouth and Ouattara’s representatives to discuss a potential deal. The two clubs have already started talks about a transfer worth €40m, with the Magpies eager to add a versatile winger to their squad.

Ouattara, who has been in excellent form for Bournemouth this season with nine goals and four assists, fits the bill perfectly for Newcastle’s needs. His performances have caught the eye of the Tyneside club, who have made him a key target for next season.

Bournemouth, for their part, will be looking to secure a premium fee for the 23-year-old, who joined the club from FC Lorient for €22.5m in January 2023. With his current contract running until June 2028, the Cherries are under no immediate pressure to sell.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will be willing to pay nearly double what Bournemouth spent on Ouattara in 2023, but it’s clear that the Magpies have made their interest known and opened talks with their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United also like Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen in action for Spain (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Newcastle are also reportedly keen on Dean Huijsen, Bournemouth’s 19-year-old centre-back. He has a release clause set at £50 million ahead of the summer.

The Magpies were first linked with Huijsen last summer, but he eventually made a £15 million move from Juventus to Bournemouth. Fast forward almost a year, and his value has surged, now standing at more than three times his initial transfer fee.

The young defender has been impressive in his first Premier League season, playing every minute in the Cherries’ last 16 games. Notably, he helped Bournemouth secure a 4-1 victory at St James’ Park in January, where Huijsen, alongside his centre-back partner Illia Zabarnyi, earned praise for their role in keeping the in-form Alexander Isak at bay.

