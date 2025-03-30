Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the AS Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Monaco, and he has six goals and 10 assists to his name across all competitions this season. His performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club, and Newcastle have scouted him earlier this month. The player has been linked with Manchester City as well.

According to a report from TBR Football, they are looking to bring in a quality wide player, and the Frenchman has been identified as a target. He is a right-sided winger who could complete the Newcastle attack next season. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. Signing another quality player could complete their front three.

Maghnes Akliouche would improve Newcastle

Akliouche has the ability to do well in the Premier League, and he could improve Newcastle going forward. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities and find the back of the net as well. Akliouche will add pace and flair to the side as well.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a deal with the French outfit for the player. The 23-year-old has the quality to justify the investment in the long term, and even if Newcastle have to pay a premium for him now, he could be worth it in the future. He has been described as a “very good player” by his teammate Denis Zakaria.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for the attacker, and he will look to test himself in English football. Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are pushing for Champions League qualification. They have managed to win the English League Cup this season. Akliouche will be attracted to the idea of joining them in the summer.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.