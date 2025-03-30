No contract talks for Liverpool star, “strong possibility” of exit, says Fabrizio Romano in exclusive bombshell

Fabrizio Romano on Luis Diaz

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Clubs like Barcelona are keen on securing his signature, and Saudi Arabians are keeping tabs on his situation as well. There have been rumours of a potential contract extension, but Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that there is nothing concrete or advanced in terms of a new deal.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via a video post for the Daily Briefing, Romano said: “My information is that at the moment there is nothing advanced or concrete in terms of new contract talks at Liverpool, so let’s see what happens in the final months of the season, if Liverpool decide to offer a new deal to Luis Diaz or if they decide to pathways in the summer transfer window”.

Romano has also revealed that Saudi Arabian clubs wanted to sign the player during the January transfer window as well, and there were approaches. However, the Colombian International decided to stay at Liverpool, and the Reds were not prepared to sanction his departure either.

Meanwhile, any potential move to Barcelona will hinge on financial fair play rules. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and they are unlikely to be able to spend recklessly in the summer.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez could both leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window

Furthermore, Romano added that it is likely that Diaz could be on the way out of Liverpool, along with Darwin Nunez, in the summer. Romano has also ruled out a potential move to Arsenal for now.

“In general, there is a feeling that as well as Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz could be leaving Liverpool in the summer transfer window. It’s a strong possibility; again, it’s not guaranteed yet, but it’s one to watch for sure”.

The 28-year-old attacker has been an important first-team player for Liverpool since joining the club. However, he can be quite inconsistent. Liverpool might look to bring in an upgrade at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.