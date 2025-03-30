Report: Real Madrid plot record £90m move for Man United star after extensive scouting

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly taken significant steps in their pursuit of Man United captain Bruno Fernandes, as they continue their aggressive approach towards signing top Premier League talent.

Having already agreed personal terms with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Spanish giants are now setting their sights on Fernandes as part of their long-term midfield succession plan.

The 29-year-old Portuguese playmaker has been a standout performer for Manchester United since his arrival from Sporting CP in January 2020.

With 95 goals and 82 assists in 277 appearances for the club, he has consistently been their most influential player, often carrying the team through difficult periods.

However, with United in a state of transition and facing financial constraints, the possibility of a blockbuster summer move is growing stronger.

Real Madrid want Man United star Bruno Fernandes in record breaking deal

According to The Daily Star, Real Madrid have had scouts present at ‘virtually every Man United match recently’, closely monitoring Fernandes’ performances.

The club views him as an ideal successor to Luka Modric, whose time at the Bernabéu is winding down.

Fernandes’ leadership, vision, and goal contributions make him an attractive option for Los Blancos, who are always on the lookout for world-class talent to reinforce their midfield.

Despite Ruben Amorim’s reluctance to part ways with his captain, their current financial situation presents a ‘dilemma’.

The club is reportedly planning a major squad overhaul in the summer, with up to 10 players expected to depart.

In such a scenario, a potential £90 million offer from Madrid could be too tempting to refuse, making Fernandes United’s record sale, surpassing the £80 million Real paid for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Losing Fernandes would undoubtedly be a significant blow for Manchester United. He has been the team’s most consistent performer, even during the difficult period, and his ability to dictate play, score goals, and provide assists has been crucial.

While Bruno Fernandes has rejected big money moves to Saudi in 2023 and 2024, a move to Real Madrid is an entirely different proposition—one that may be too appealing for Fernandes to turn down.