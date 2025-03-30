Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is reportedly liked by Real Madrid (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes could be on his way out of Old Trafford, with reports suggesting Real Madrid are lining up a shock £90 million move for the Manchester United captain.

Despite Man United’s struggles this season, Fernandes has been one of their standout performers, rediscovering his best form in recent months.

The midfielder has racked up 16 goals and 16 assists, proving to be a crucial asset in an otherwise underwhelming campaign.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid have been keeping a close eye on the 29-year-old, sending scouts to watch ‘virtually every’ Man United game in recent weeks. The Spanish giants reportedly see Fernandes as a potential successor to Luka Modric, who turns 39 this year and is set to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Although Fernandes signed a new contract last August, tying him to United until 2027, the club’s financial situation could force some difficult decisions.

With Man United currently languishing in 13th place in the Premier League, their hopes of securing Champions League football rest on winning the Europa League. Failure to do so could trigger a major squad overhaul, with big names sacrificed to fund a rebuild.

Bruno Fernandes on the radar of Real Madrid and an offer could come in

More Stories / Latest News Report: Newcastle and Aston Villa receive response from Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike Exclusive: Liverpool midfielder outcast by Slot being watched by Fulham, Ipswich Town, and Wolves Newcastle in talks with Bournemouth for first-teamer – and it’s not Huijsen or Semenyo

After five years at Old Trafford, Fernandes remains one of Man United’s most valuable players, but speculation has grown over whether he might seek a new challenge.

The Portugal international has openly spoken about his ambition to break into the club’s top goal-scorers list, currently sitting on 95 goals, trailing Andy Cole’s 121 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 126.

“From Sandy Turnbull [101 goals] it’s a long way up. 121 for Andy Cole, then 126 for Ole,” he said. “I hope to overtake them and it will be a good sign for us as a club that I’m scoring so many goals.

“Hopefully I’m going to go up and up. I hope to score as many as I can to help the club – and also help my team-mates to score more and more.”