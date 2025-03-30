Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernándes is reportedly a surprise target for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Star, the Spanish giants have watched the player closely during their scouting missions, and they are preparing a £90 million move for him at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Portuguese international is one of the best players in the Premier League, and his departure would be a massive blow for Manchester United. He is undoubtedly the best attacking player at the club right now, and Manchester United simply cannot afford to lose him.

Real Madrid want Bruno Fernandes as a successor to Luka Modric

The midfielder has 16 goals and 16 assists to his name in all competitions this season. He could prove to be an outstanding addition to the Real Madrid midfield, and the report from Daily Star claims that they are looking at him as a potential successor to Luka Modrić.

The Croatian Ballon d’Or winner is one of the best players of his generation, but he is in the twilight stages of his career. He will need to be replaced adequately, and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can get a deal done for Fernandes.

Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite attractive for any player. The 30-year-old Manchester United midfielder could get his head turned by the interest from Los Blancos. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Manchester United will be hoping to fight for major trophies next season, and they need to hold onto their best players. Fernandes is not just one of their best players, he’s also the leader of the dressing room. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to stay at the club.