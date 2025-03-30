Joan Garcia stayed with his club despite extensive interest from Arsenal (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Espanyol’s Joan Garcia and they’ll be hoping his team drops back down to the second tier as they will get a cheaper deal.

According to Spainish outlet AS, the goalkeeper’s release clause will be significantly reduced if Espanyol suffers relegation.

The Gunners had their sights set on Garcia last summer but walked away from a potential deal due to his release clause, which is believed to be in the region of €25-30 million. Instead, they were forced to bring in 35-year-old Neto from Bournemouth on loan.

But Arsenal never stopped tracking Garcia. The 23-year-old has been a standout performer in LaLiga this season. Now, with Espanyol battling relegation, Arsenal see an opportunity to land their man at a cut-price fee finally.

Relegation could mean a bargain for Arsenal in summer window

If Espanyol go down, Garcia’s release clause will reportedly drop to just €15m – while his club already resigned to losing their star shot-stopper this summer, as they need to balance the books.

The Barcelona-based club currently sit just a few points above the relegation zone, making their survival anything but certain. Should they fail to beat the drop, Arsenal will be in a prime position to capitalise on the situation.

There is one factor that could complicate matters. If Garcia earns a call-up to the Spanish national team, his release clause will automatically rise by €5m, regardless of whether Espanyol are in LaLiga or the second division. Given his performances this season, that’s not out of the question.

Arsenal aren’t the only club monitoring Garcia. Reports also suggest that Manchester United, Real Madrid, and PSG are also in the race – meaning that the Gunners could face stiff competition.