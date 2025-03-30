Arsenal flag and Andrea Berta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Andrea Berta was announced as Arsenal’s sporting director, replacing Edu – but what precisely will he be doing?

The Athletic report that over the years, Berta has learned how to find the right balance in a working relationship dominated by a powerful head coach.

At Arsenal, he will have a similar role – and why Mikel Arteta may not yet boast the same level of success as Atletico’s Diego Simeone, his influence at the club is just as strong.

It’s thought that Berta’s main responsibility will be ensuring the squad aligns with Arteta’s vision.

Managing director Richard Garlick hired Berta and during the process, he drew on his experience as the Premier League’s director of football from 2018 to 2021.

Since Arteta was promoted to manager in 2020, the club has emphasised a partnership model. Edu wasn’t Arteta’s boss, and neither would his successor be.

One strong internal candidate was Jason Ayto, Edu’s deputy and interim sporting director. A former scout who had worked his way up through the ranks, he was trusted within the club and played a crucial role during the January transfer window and in appointing a new women’s team manager.

Despite their confidence in him, Arsenal wanted to conduct a full external search to ensure they found the best possible fit for the role, as they prepare for a crucial summer transfer window.

Andrea Berta’s emergence as the leading candidate at Arsenal

Those coming from that background had concerns about the level of autonomy they would have at Arsenal.

Despite those reservations, several top names entered the conversation. Roberto Olabe of Real Sociedad was a natural fit, but his commitment to the side ruled him out.

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky was another name floated, though his experience was limited. Dan Ashworth, a highly respected executive, was a strong contender but ultimately withdrew to pursue other opportunities.

Berta became a serious option after leaving Atlético Madrid in early January. He had spent over a decade at the club, but the arrival of Carlos Bucero as Atletico’s football managing director in 2024 had altered the internal power structure.