Report: Cole Palmer was close to Man United move

Posted by
Cole Palmer could have joined Man United over Man City (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Cole Palmer was reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United during his time at Manchester City’s academy, according to former academy coach Colin Little.

The Chelsea star, who made the switch to Stamford Bridge for €47 million in 2023, has since flourished into one of the top talents in world football. However, things could have taken a very different turn had he opted for Man United instead.

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Little shared details about United’s failed attempt to sign Palmer when he was 16.

He said on the Talk of the Devils podcast: “I know Cole Palmer’s family quite well. “I know his dad and his uncle, and we were close to getting Cole Palmer when he was about 16, believe it or not. He was umming and ahhing and I knew he was a big United fan. He was at that age where you’re allowed to leave, 16 is it?

“And they were umming and ahhing, Manchester City, about it. I think in the end Manchester City made him a good enough offer. But really, he was always a Manchester United fan and it was close anyway, I remember speaking.”

‘Man City’ should have shown Cole Palmer more love, claims scout

Cole Palmer of Chelsea looks on while hunched on the ground
Cole Palmer is a high earner at Chelsea (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Little continued: “I think City needed to show him a bit more love and that kind of stuff. We never quite got it over the line but it would have been nice if we did, wouldn’t it?”

Palmer has been a standout performer for Chelsea, racking up 39 goals and 22 assists in just 78 appearances. Despite being under contract until 2032, speculation is growing over his future, with concerns that he could move on if the Blues fail to secure Champions League football.

Palmer’s rise has also caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world, with it thought that Real Madrid are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation at Stamford Bridge.

