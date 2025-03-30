Antony’s time at Manchester United never lived up to expectations, but his loan spell at Real Betis has been a completely different story.

Now, the Spanish club wants to make his move permanent, according to their CEO. The Brazilian winger, who joined Betis in January, has looked like a player reborn in Seville. After a disastrous stint at Old Trafford following his €95 million transfer from Ajax in 2022, he has quickly become a key figure for Betis, scoring four goals and providing four assists in just 11 appearances.

Despite financial struggles in recent years, Betis were determined to land Antony and reportedly agreed to cover a majority of his sizeable wages. It was a big gamble, but so far, it’s paying off.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

Sporting director Manu Fajardo has made no secret of the club’s desire to keep Antony beyond this season. Speaking to Marca, he explained Betis’ transfer strategy of targeting ‘devalued’ players and confirmed that keeping the Brazilian is part of their long-term plan.

That said, securing a permanent deal could depend on Betis qualifying for European competition. The club’s financial situation means they may struggle to afford Antony without the extra revenue that comes with European football.

Real Betis keen to keep in-form Antony ahead of the summer transfer window

Antony reportedly wants to stay. The club’s CEO recently revealed that the winger has expressed his desire to remain in Seville.

“In Betis’ sporting department, we work on ‘devalued’ players, analysing data from players who have reached very high moments and peaks, but who for various reasons have significantly decreased their performance,” he said.

“We are concerned about their situation and speak with major clubs. In his [Antony’s] case, we were able to anticipate and convince the player and his entourage. Today, Antony is performing immediately from minute one in the squad.

“We haven’t lost our enthusiasm. We can’t rule out anything in football, and hopefully Real Betis will remain in the top European positions to benefit from his continuity and the arrival of other great players.”