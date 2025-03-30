Report: Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to Liverpool fan backlash, feels hurt

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks almost certain to leave Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly feeling hurt by the backlash he’s received from Liverpool fans over the past week.

The England international is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of June.

In the days since the news broke, social media has been flooded with criticism from Reds supporters, many of whom are furious over his decision to leave.

Liverpool fans are particularly upset because Alexander-Arnold had previously spoken about his dream of captaining the club. At 26, he is in his prime, making his departure even harder to swallow. But despite the emotional connection to his boyhood club, he has seemingly chosen to move to Spain and set to seal a Bosman deal with Real Madrid after months of negotiations.

While the transfer hasn’t been officially announced yet, reports suggest everything is in place, and Alexander-Arnold will become only the sixth English player to wear the famous white shirt of Los Blancos.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly hurt by Liverpool fan response

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Alexander-Arnold has not addressed the move publicly but has privately admitted to feeling “saddened” by the backlash from Liverpool supporters. He reportedly believes the criticism is unfair, arguing that Liverpool could have accepted Real Madrid’s €30 million offer in January instead of letting him leave for free.

The reaction from fans has been harsh, with some branding him a ‘traitor’. After 21 years at Liverpool, the right-back is preparing for a fresh challenge, where he is expected to take over from Dani Carvajal as Real Madrid’s first-choice in his position.

Alexander-Arnold is set to sign a five-year contract at the Bernabeu, where he will link up with England teammate and close friend Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital.