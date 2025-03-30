Report: Tottenham genuinely interested in signing Manchester City ace with 32 goals & 41 assists

(Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish this summer, as doubts grow over his future at the Etihad.

Grealish first rose to prominence at Aston Villa, captaining the club and playing a pivotal role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

Across 213 appearances for Villa, he notched 32 goals and 41 assists, earning a record-breaking £100 million transfer to Manchester City in 2021—making him the most expensive British footballer at the time.

However, the 29-year-old has struggled to justify his hefty price tag at City. Pep Guardiola’s possession-based system has limited his ability to take on defenders and dictate play, unlike his more central and free-roaming role at Villa.

Injuries and increased competition, especially from players like Jeremy Doku, have further made it difficult for him to cement a regular starting spot.

This season, Grealish has made just 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and providing five assists. More tellingly, only 14 of those appearances have come as a starter, underlining his diminished role in the squad.

Tottenham have genuine interest in Jack Grealish

His lack of impact and reduced role has made his future at the club uncertain, with Spurs emerging as a potential destination.

As per the latest from GiveMeSport, Tottenham had already shown interest in Grealish during the January window, though a move then was deemed unlikely.

However, key figures at Spurs reportedly hold a ‘genuine’ interest in the player and would be keen to sign him this summer—provided City’s asking price is reasonable.

A deal, though, would be far from straightforward. Grealish’s £300,000-per-week wages pose a significant hurdle, while City are unlikely to let him leave on the cheap.

Additionally, Tottenham face competition from Chelsea, who have also been linked, while Newcastle have reportedly been offered the chance to sign him.

With Grealish’s role at City continuing to diminish, speculation over his exit is intensifying. Whether Spurs can pull off the signing remains to be seen, but all signs point to the England international being on the move this summer.