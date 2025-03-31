Report: Arsenal eye forward who could be available at cut price in summer

Liam Delap is on Arsenal's radar ahead of the summer (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in talks over the possibility of signing Liam Delap, with it thought that the young striker is ready to leave Ipswich Town in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners have made the acquisition of a top-tier striker a key priority for the summer.

TeamTalk have revealed that they like the youngster, though Arsenal’s primary target is Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, although the club is also keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig’s Slovenian forward, Benjamin Sesko.

In addition, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Liverpool’s Diogo Jota remain on Arsenal’s radar, claim the outlet but now Delap has also been discussed as a possibility as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in an elite forward to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal face stiff competition for the Ipswich Town star

It’s thought that Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all interested in signing Delap this summer. It is thought that Ipswich will demand £40million for the forward, who only joined the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

Delap has had an impressive season, netting 10 goals and providing two assists in 28 Premier League appearances – though his club are staring down the barrel of relegation having come up last season.

Delap’s style of play has drawn comparisons to Harry Kane, with former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott telling BBC Sport in February 2025 that Delap is “an old-school number nine.”

Arsenal have reportedly held discussions with Delap’s camp and are said to be impressed by his confidence.

The Englishman is believed to be open to a move to any Premier League club this summer, with the ambition to make an impact at the highest level. Tottenham and Liverpool are also said to have engaged in talks with Delap’s representatives.