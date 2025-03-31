Arsenal target with 13 PL goals admits he hopes for summer transfer

Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer window (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Matheus Cunha has hinted that his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers may be coming to an end, making it clear he wants a fresh challenge this summer.

The 25-year-old forward stated, “I need to take the next step,” suggesting he’s ready to move on from Molineux.

Cunha was strongly linked with Arsenal in January, but instead of making a switch, he signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Wolves just before the window closed.

Man United rival Barcelona & PL clubs for 23 G/A sensation in potential €100m transfer!

The timing of the deal seemed to settle any uncertainty over his future, especially after he scored in a crucial 2-0 win over Aston Villa that helped lift Wolves out of the relegation battle.

“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it,” Cunha told The Guardian. “Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

Matheus Cunha set for Wolverhampton return later this month following ban

Despite his importance to the team as their top scorer this season with 13 Premier League goals, Cunha’s recent absence has been felt. He is currently serving a four-game suspension after admitting to improper conduct following his red card in Wolves’ FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth on March 1.

This isn’t his first disciplinary issue of the season either. Back in December, he served a two-match ban after a confrontation with an Ipswich Town staff member.

Cunha’s return is set for Wolves’ clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on April 13.

The Brazilian forward originally joined Wolves on loan from Atlético Madrid in January 2023 before making the move permanent that summer. His form this season earned him further international recognition, and he recently scored his first goal for Brazil in a 4-1 defeat to Argentina.