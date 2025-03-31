Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha is set to become one of the most talked-about names in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the Premier League, attracting the attention of several top clubs eager to secure his services.

Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, is particularly keen on bringing Cunha to the Emirates, CaughtOffside understands.

Having worked with the player during their time at Atletico Madrid, Berta believes Cunha can be an asset in multiple attacking roles, including as a false nine or on the wings. However, Arsenal will face a significant challenge in meeting the £62.5 million release clause in his new contract with Wolves, which could complicate the deal.

Nottingham Forest are also eyeing Cunha and are reportedly prepared to activate the release clause to boost their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League.

The club’s strong connections with Cunha’s fellow Brazilian teammates, combined with the familiarity of working under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, could make Forest an attractive option for the forward.

Tottenham Hotspur see answer in Matheus Cunha as window appraoches

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to allocate more than £100 million to bring Cunha and his teammate Joao Gomes to North London.

Liverpool, too, are keeping an eye on the Brazilian as an alternative option for their attacking lineup, with both clubs eager to bring his talents to the Premier League.

Cunha’s market value is currently estimated at around €55 million, but his release clause stands at £62.5 million, which could ultimately shape his next move. It’s not clear if Wolves would be willing to accept any amount less/