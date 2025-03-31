Exclusive: Talks begin between Liverpool and Milo Kerkez’s representives

Milos Kerkez has been turning heads across Europe with his impressive performances, and top clubs are starting to take notice, CaughtOffside has been told.

Liverpool, in particular, are making strong moves to secure the young Hungarian talent. Under the guidance of director of football Richard Hughes, who has a history with Kerkez from his time at Bournemouth, talks have already begun between Liverpool and the player’s representatives.

The Reds are willing to meet Bournemouth’s asking price of €45-50 million for Kerkez, who is said to be eager for the move, especially with the chance to team up with fellow Hungarian, Dominik Szoboszlai, at Anfield.

But Liverpool isn’t the only club interested in the left-back. Real Madrid have also shown interest, eyeing Kerkez as a potential replacement for Theo Hernandez.

Juventus are keeping a close watch on the situation as they prepare for the possibility of Andrea Cambiaso’s departure. Chelsea and Arsenal are also in the mix, with both Premier League giants eager to strengthen their squads. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are reportedly speeding up efforts to make a move.

What has Milos Kerkez said about his future?

Kerkez’s rise to prominence started in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar, where his performances caught the attention of several European clubs. Since joining Bournemouth, he’s only improved, becoming a key figure in their defence and helping the club remain competitive in the Premier League.

In an interview with The Athletic, he was asked if he wishes to play for elite side. He replied: “Yeah. As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams.

“These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on,” he added. “It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything.

“There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us – these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes [in for you] you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”