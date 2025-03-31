Big update on Salah’s contract: Talks advance, but one key factor causing delay – report

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are working hard behind the scenes to secure the future of their star players as they prepare for next season.

With Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts set to expire this summer, the club is entering a critical phase of contract negotiations.

While Alexander-Arnold is reportedly edging closer to a move to Real Madrid, there has been a significant update regarding Salah’s future.

Mo Salah’s contract agreement hinging on one factor

Previous reports from Egyptian media claimed that the negotiations with the winger is in advanced stage.

The latest report from Football Insider indicates that the Egyptian winger is eager to remain at Anfield and sign a new deal. The delay in an agreement is said to down to the length of the new contract.

Liverpool are hesitant to offer Salah a long-term extension due to his age, as he will turn 33 in June.

Despite this, the club recognises his immense value and is keen to reach an agreement that satisfies both parties.

Since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has redefined expectations at Liverpool.

His debut season saw him net an astonishing 44 goals, setting the tone for a record-breaking tenure.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first campaign with a historic 32-goal haul and has gone on to claim the award twice more.

His contributions have helped Liverpool secure multiple major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

This season, Salah has been nothing short of exceptional, leading the Premier League in goals with 27 and amassing 32 goals and 22 assists across all competitions. He has single handedly spearheaded Liverpool to the top of the table with a 12 point lead over 2nd placed Arsenal.

Despite the consistent performances, the Reds have somehow managed to let his contract situation drag to the stage where he could leave for free in a couple of months.

His form has cemented his status as one of the best players in the world.

With Salah playing some of the best football of his career, extending his stay at Anfield seems like the ideal scenario for both the player and the club.

Liverpool will now have to find the right balance in negotiations to ensure their talisman remains a key figure in their future plans.