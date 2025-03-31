Sky Sports reporter confirms European club’s interest in Liverpool midfielder as another player linked with summer exit

Liverpool players respond after Darwin Nunez's penalty miss vs PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are bracing for significant departures at the end of the season, with several key players facing uncertain futures.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly close to joining Real Madrid, with personal terms said to be agreed. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah’s contracts expire next summer, meaning both could leave on free transfers if no new deals are reached.

Luis Díaz is pushing for a move to Barcelona, while Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota.

The last time Liverpool had a successful transfer window was in 2023, when they revamped their midfield by signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and, in a late move, Wataru Endo after missing out on top defensive midfield targets.

Despite limited starts, Endo quickly became a fan favorite, proving to be a reliable squad player.

However, his time at Anfield could be short-lived, with reports linking him to a return to the Bundesliga.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo attracting interest from Frankfurt

According to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, Eintracht Frankfurt have enquired about the 32-year-old midfielder, though a move remains uncertain due to financial constraints.

Plettenberg posted on X:

‘Eintracht Frankfurt have enquired about Wataru Endo.

‘The 32y/o midfielder is a possible candidate for #SGE in the summer, but other names are also being considered. Endo is allowed to leave Liverpool, as reported.

‘Currently, the topic is not a priority for Eintracht, partly because the overall package is still too expensive.

‘Frankfurt are informed about the situation, as per @BILD_Eintracht and confirmed.’

Endo is a great squad player for Arne Slot’s side

With Liverpool aiming to compete on all fronts next season, retaining Endo could be a wise move.

His versatility, reliability, and willingness to play wherever needed make him a manager’s dream.

If the Reds want depth to sustain their title challenges, keeping Endo in the squad could prove to be key.